4 Commanders headline top NFC East players
The Washington Commanders boast a lot of talent across the board, which is why they were one win away from a Super Bowl appearance last season.
The Commanders are hoping to be even better this season, and they will be led by four players who were named to Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder's All-Star team for the NFC East.
QB Jayden Daniels
"The NFC East has plenty of good quarterbacks, as Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are also in the mix here. But Washington did a better job of building around Daniels this offseason than Dallas and Philadelphia did with Prescott and Hurts, respectively, meaning the Offensive Rookie of the Year should put up numbers again this fall," Holder wrote.
OL Tyler Biadasz
"Cam Jurgens is coming off an impressive campaign, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in his first season as the Eagles' starting center. Biadasz has just been doing it longer and for two NFC East teams over the last five years," Holder wrote.
"Plus, the latter was better in pass protection last year, allowing 14 pressures to Jurgens' 25, per Pro Football Focus."
OL Sam Cosmi
"Cosmi might begin the campaign on the PUP list, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs. But the 2021 second-round pick is the best player at his position in the NFC East when on the field," Holder wrote.
LB Bobby Wagner
"There are a few quality linebackers in the NFC East, as Frankie Luvu, Bobby Okereke and Nakobe Dean all deserve some recognition," Holder wrote.
"But future Hall of Famer Wagner ranked second among backers (minimum 234 snaps) with an 89.9 PFF grade in 2024, while Baun was a breakout star, topping the charts with a mark of 90.1."
With these four players leading the way under center, in the trenches and leading the defense, the Commanders will have a shot to unseat the Philadelphia Eagles as division champs.
It won't be easy, but the Commanders will count on these four to help the team succeed while figuring out how to get the others involved and onto their level.
Washington's rookies report to training camp on July 18, while the veterans come in on July 22.
