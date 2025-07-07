The one issue Washington Commanders must fix to make Super Bowl run
The Washington Commanders defense needed to improve during the offseason, and there's reason to think that will be the case.
Signing Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Eddie Goldman is expected to help the Commanders get better up front. The veterans should help fill in the gap of losing Jonathan Allen, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Athletic contributor Jacob Robinson emphasized the need for the defense to improve.
READ MORE: Terry McLaurin is reportedly not happy with the Washington Commanders
Commanders defense eyes big improvement
"Adding size was the offseason focus for Daniels and Washington’s defense. The latter needed it more, as the Commanders’ run defense allowed 1.93 yards before contact (fourth-most) and 4.8 yards per carry (tied for third-most). Their line needs DT Daron Payne to revert to Pro Bowl form. Early reports are promising," Robinson wrote.
Payne is expected to be a key part of the defense in the upcoming season and his success could be directly tied to the unit.
If Payne performs well, the Commanders defense could be better in 2025. If he doesn't, it could be a long season for Washington on the defensive side of the ball.
Washington's defense doesn't need to be the league's best, but it needs to be serviceable to allow Jayden Daniels and the offense to not need to score 30 or more points to win games this season.
The Commanders defense will look to get better in training camp later this month. Rookies report on July 18 while veterans arrive on July 22.
READ MORE: Commanders absent from early NFL Top 100 reveal, but not for long
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota gets honest about Jayden Daniels
• Commanders defender drawing fantasy buzz ahead of 2025 season
• NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin