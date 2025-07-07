Commander Country

The one issue Washington Commanders must fix to make Super Bowl run

The Washington Commanders defense has the chance to elevate in the 2025 campaign.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders defense needed to improve during the offseason, and there's reason to think that will be the case.

Signing Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Eddie Goldman is expected to help the Commanders get better up front. The veterans should help fill in the gap of losing Jonathan Allen, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Athletic contributor Jacob Robinson emphasized the need for the defense to improve.

READ MORE: Terry McLaurin is reportedly not happy with the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders defense eyes big improvement

"Adding size was the offseason focus for Daniels and  Washington’s defense. The latter needed it more, as the Commanders’ run defense allowed 1.93 yards before contact (fourth-most) and 4.8 yards per carry (tied for third-most). Their line needs DT Daron Payne to revert to Pro Bowl form. Early reports are promising," Robinson wrote.

Payne is expected to be a key part of the defense in the upcoming season and his success could be directly tied to the unit.

If Payne performs well, the Commanders defense could be better in 2025. If he doesn't, it could be a long season for Washington on the defensive side of the ball.

Washington's defense doesn't need to be the league's best, but it needs to be serviceable to allow Jayden Daniels and the offense to not need to score 30 or more points to win games this season.

The Commanders defense will look to get better in training camp later this month. Rookies report on July 18 while veterans arrive on July 22.

READ MORE: Commanders absent from early NFL Top 100 reveal, but not for long

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota gets honest about Jayden Daniels

• Commanders defender drawing fantasy buzz ahead of 2025 season

• NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin

• Commanders take smart approach in 2025 defensive rebuild

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News