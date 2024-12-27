5 Washington Commanders Players Listed 'Out' For Falcons Game
The Washington Commanders' upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons isn't short of any storylines. Dan Quinn is coaching against one of his former clubs. Two rookie quarterbacks who went top ten in the recent draft are squaring off on primetime. Most importantly, it's a win-or-go-home situation for the playoffs with two weeks of the NFL regular season remaining.
There might be plenty of storylines, but the Commaners will be short of help for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Ahead of the matchup, Washington has five players who will be inactive for the matchup. Here are the player statuses for the Commanders before the matchup:
Out:
- WR Dyami Brown, hamstring
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- S Tyler Owens, ankle
- T Andrew Wylie, groin
Questionable:
- DT Jonathan Allen, pectoral
- QB Marcus Mariota, personal
The Commanders, as mentioned, will be without five players guaranteed. Jonathan Allen, who has recovered quickly from his pectoral injury, is questionable and could mark a sixth inactive player with an injury.
Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is questionable for personal reasons. Reserve quarterback Jeff Driskell would then step into his role on Sunday as the backup.
