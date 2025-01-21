Alex Smith Sparks Outrage Among Commanders Fans with Patrick Mahomes-Jayden Daniels Take
After leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC title game, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is every bit under the spotlight.
The club hasn't been to the NFC title game since 1992, and Daniels took them there in his first NFL campaign. They also happened to post their best record since 1991 after winning 12 regular season contests.
With a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, the Commanders have a contest coming against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for a third matchup of the season. The two sides split the regular season series 1-1.
With the Daniels hype brewing and spreading across the league amid his remarkable rookie season, former Washington and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has thrown out a take that is leaving Commanders fans in outrage.
“Now, listen, he is phenomenal and I agree with Dan, he is right there. but the weapons he has, the offense he plays in, Patrick does more with less than any other quarterback," Smith said.
This, of course, sparked even more discourse. Fans ran to the support of Daniels and Commanders while Smith was seemingly discrediting the rookie signal-caller.
Via @JGSisco81: "The goal post continues to move."
Via @Tony_Lippett14: "Pat literally started his career with Cheetah and 7 year young Travis Kelce lol
Oh Yea Kareem Hunt was good as Well,, and Andy Reid Helps as well lol"
Via @zaahir3000: "Mahomes was his apprentice I get it. Loyalty but JD5 is the playoff MVP so far."
