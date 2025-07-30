Analyst concerned about Commanders secondary
The Washington Commanders have faced issues in the secondary for several years now.
Every time the Commanders try to make a change at that position group, something goes awry. However, pieces are in place for this season to be the year where Washington gets it right.
That being said, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine is still concerned about how the secondary will perform.
Commanders secondary needs to improve
"There weren't many secondaries that made less plays on the ball than the Commanders last season. They only had seven interceptions all season and their 60 passes defensed were tied for fifth-lowest in the league," Ballentine wrote.
"They traded for Marshon Lattimore during the season. He ended up giving a passer rating of 105.4 in the two games he played. They'll hope the veteran can contribute after a full offseason with the franchise. They also signed 31-year-old Jonathan Jones, so if second-round pick Trey Amos isn't ready to start, they'll be relying on some older players to carry the load."
The team also has second-year pro Mike Sainristil, who could emerge as another top contributor at cornerback.
Washington has a lot of potential and promise, but it remains to be seen if the additions will actually result in more production.
The Commanders secondary will be tested throughout the season, but they will use the preseason opener against second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Aug. 8 at Gillette Stadium to prepare for what's to come.
