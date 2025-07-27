Commanders' Jayden Daniels tabbed for All-Pro season
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is entering his second season in the league looking for more hardware.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year took the league by storm in 2024, but his best football may be ahead of him.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards listed Daniels as a potential All-Pro for the upcoming season.
Daniels could become All-Pro this season
"A year ago, Houston's C.J. Stroud was the quarterback representative in this story. He is still a candidate to elevate his play to that of an All-Pro, but the reality is that it is difficult to overcome the elite tier of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. For instance, Cincinnati's Joe Burrowhas yet to earn an All-Pro distinction," Edwards wrote.
"Jayden Daniels is an intriguing player because he impacts the game not only with his arm, but also his feet. The rookie tossed for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while adding 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground -- the second-most rushing yards and third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2024."
Daniels has the chance to be even better than he was a year before, which should make the Commanders excited.
If Daniels improves in his second season, the Commanders should remain one of the top teams in the NFC for the upcoming year.
Daniels could appear in the Commanders' preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
