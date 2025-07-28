Commanders still close to top in latest NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders have high expectations going into the upcoming season.
As the runner-up in the NFC last season, the Commanders have a target on their back going into the 2025 campaign.
The Athletic's Josh Kendall conducted a recent power rankings where the Commanders came in at No. 6.
Commanders among NFL's best teams
"The Commanders added two offensive linemen — trading for Laremy Tunsil and drafting rookie first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. — to protect the franchise’s most important asset — second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. After a dynamic rookie season, Daniels is going to have to be great again. The Commanders finished in the bottom half of the league in almost every defensive category, lost defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and didn’t make any serious personnel upgrades on that side of the ball," Kendall wrote.
The only teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders have a lot going for them in the upcoming season and their new additions could make them better than they were a year before when they won 12 games and advanced to the NFC Championship.
That being said, it won't be easy sailing for the Commanders as teams will be better prepared to face off against Daniels with more film available.
The Commanders will begin their run to the Super Bowl in the preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
