Analyst expects Commanders regression in upcoming season
The Washington Commanders came into last season with no expectations, but that isn't how things are this year.
Washington is coming off of an NFC Championship Game appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Athletic's Jacob Robinson looked into the Commanders ahead of the season and believes things will be difficult for them as they look to get deep in the playoffs once again.
Commanders could be worse in 2025
"Daniels was the story, but Washington’s surprising offensive line was also why this team won 12 games. That group lost starting G Sam Cosmi to an ACL injury in January, but was smartly reinforced with Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil and first-round pick RT Josh Conerly Jr. Still, their unimposing defense and tougher path — they rank behind only the Eagles for the largest year-over-year increase in schedule difficulty — is why I expect regression here," Robinson wrote.
The Commanders won't have it easy this season, especially with the big target on their back that was placed upon them after a deep playoff run a few months ago.
Daniels will get better with experience, but the way teams prepare for him could change in his second season in the league.
If Daniels can figure out how to navigate these obstacles, the Commanders might be able to stay on the level they jumped to last season even with a more difficult schedule.
