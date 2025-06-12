Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp
The Washington Commanders fortified their offense this offseason, building around star quarterback Jayden Daniels and providing him with the necessary pieces to continue progressing in the right direction.
Earlier this year, the Commanders made a pair of crucial trades, acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Both players are expected to play large roles in the franchise's anticipated success in 2025.
Samuel, in particular, is under the spotlight following a disappointing campaign where he dealt with a myriad of injuries. He recorded under 800 yards for the second time in three seasons and the third time in his professional career.
Washington is banking on Samuel rebounding in a major way to assist a franchise that was one victory away from competing for a Super Bowl. So far, the early returns have been positive.
On the opening day of mandatory minicamp this week, Daniels was fired up after finding Samuel for a touchdown during 7-on-7. With a smile on his face, the young quarterback yelled out in celebration and held up his hands to put the exclamation point on the score.
These days in the summer may fly under the radar but they are an important time to build chemistry. The more Daniels and Samuels connect now, the better they'll be able to play off each other when things kick off in a few months.
Plus, with Terry McLaurin out of the picture, at least for now, the Commanders are going to need Samuels at his absolute best.
Last season, Daniels was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 331/480 passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 148 times for 891 yards and six more scores.
Samuel is only a few years removed from an All-Pro season in 2021 where he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Samuel is slated to make $17.5 million next season but will provide a $5.1 million hit on the cap.
