Commanders star predicted for $90 million contract extension
The Washington Commanders are likely going to negotiate a new contract with Terry McLaurin soon, but it will take a bit of time to come on the same page with the terms.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicts McLaurin will sign a three-year, $90 million contract with the Commanders.
READ MORE: Dan Quinn just made a smart position change for the Commanders
McLaurin predicted for contract extension
"Some were stunned when McLaurin, the consummate professional and face of the Washington Commanders' receiving corps, didn't report for minicamp," Benjamin wrote.
"Truth is, this isn't his first rodeo in contract tussles. McLaurin also skipped both spring workouts and mandatory June camp back in 2022, before securing his current extension with the club. This sure feels like the sequel to that short-lived saga, as Washington is committed to title contention in 2025, even adding a new running mate for McLaurin in Deebo Samuel.
"While he's approaching 30, "Scary Terry" is also due for a raise after five straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a seamless connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels."
There could be concern here that McLaurin is making too much money, but this contract puts him on the payroll until 2028, which is the final year Daniels is on a rookie deal.
With Daniels not needing to be paid for a while, the Commanders need to capitalize and pay non-quarterbacks the big bucks.
McLaurin should be the first to get a massive raise after all he's done for the organization since being drafted in 2019.
READ MORE: Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp
• How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP