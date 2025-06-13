Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have their running back situation solved for 2025, but there's a lot of uncertainty beyond the season.
Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are free agents at season's end, so the Commanders must figure out a solution for the future.
NFL Draft analyst Ethan Woodie has the Commanders taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 26 overall pick in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
Love could join Commanders in 2026
"Arguably the most electric player in college football, Love is as dynamic as they come," Woodie wrote.
"He hits creases in the defense like lightning, shooting through gaps and gashing the defense for chunk plays. Speed is truly his greatest asset, but he plays with good contact balance as well, shedding arm tackles and hits in the hole to keep moving forward. Though he only runs a rudimentary route tree, Love is dangerous after the catch, and Notre Dame's offense often just tried to get him the ball in space so he could make a play."
Love still has to play his final season at Notre Dame before he can be considered for the NFL, but if last season was any sign of what's to come when he turns pro, he could be one of the best players in the 2026 draft.
Love ran the ball 163 times for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore, helping the Fighting Irish reach the National Championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Commanders will likely still need a running back by next year's draft, and if they do, Love should be someone they consider if he is still on the big board.
