Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders could be eyeing some help at running back in next year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball after making a catch during a drill in practice
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs with the ball after making a catch during a drill in practice / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have their running back situation solved for 2025, but there's a lot of uncertainty beyond the season.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are free agents at season's end, so the Commanders must figure out a solution for the future.

NFL Draft analyst Ethan Woodie has the Commanders taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 26 overall pick in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championshi
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Love could join Commanders in 2026

"Arguably the most electric player in college football, Love is as dynamic as they come," Woodie wrote.

"He hits creases in the defense like lightning, shooting through gaps and gashing the defense for chunk plays. Speed is truly his greatest asset, but he plays with good contact balance as well, shedding arm tackles and hits in the hole to keep moving forward. Though he only runs a rudimentary route tree, Love is dangerous after the catch, and Notre Dame's offense often just tried to get him the ball in space so he could make a play."

Love still has to play his final season at Notre Dame before he can be considered for the NFL, but if last season was any sign of what's to come when he turns pro, he could be one of the best players in the 2026 draft.

Love ran the ball 163 times for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore, helping the Fighting Irish reach the National Championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Commanders will likely still need a running back by next year's draft, and if they do, Love should be someone they consider if he is still on the big board.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

