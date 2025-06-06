Commander Country

Analyst hopes Commanders make blockbuster trade

The Washington Commanders could make a massive trade that shakes up the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher to help complete their defense and make them a contender in the NFC.

A player they have been linked to for a long time is Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last year.

NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha hopes the Commanders trade for Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Analyst proposes Hendrickson trade to Commanders

"This situation seems to be worsening by the day, which is a great reason why the Bengals should move Hendrickson before the season," Chadiha wrote.

"He clearly could supply tremendous value to another team -- since he led the league with 17.5 sacks last year -- and Cincinnati needs to change a downward trajectory after missing the last two postseasons. Washington is a contender that could desperately use the pass-rush help and has the cap space to make this move happen with QB Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal. 

"It’s also apparent Cincy isn't willing to pay Hendrickson what he wants in a hyper-inflated edge rusher market. The Bengals thought they could appease him, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with new deals when the offseason began. Two out of three ain’t bad."

The Bengals are holding onto Hendrickson hoping to reach some kind of resolution, but the longer he stays away from the team, the more likely a trade becomes.

If the Commanders can make that phone call and the Bengals are ready to let go, a trade between the two sides could come into fruition sometime this summer.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

