Analyst hopes Commanders make blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher to help complete their defense and make them a contender in the NFC.
A player they have been linked to for a long time is Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last year.
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha hopes the Commanders trade for Hendrickson.
Analyst proposes Hendrickson trade to Commanders
"This situation seems to be worsening by the day, which is a great reason why the Bengals should move Hendrickson before the season," Chadiha wrote.
"He clearly could supply tremendous value to another team -- since he led the league with 17.5 sacks last year -- and Cincinnati needs to change a downward trajectory after missing the last two postseasons. Washington is a contender that could desperately use the pass-rush help and has the cap space to make this move happen with QB Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal.
"It’s also apparent Cincy isn't willing to pay Hendrickson what he wants in a hyper-inflated edge rusher market. The Bengals thought they could appease him, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with new deals when the offseason began. Two out of three ain’t bad."
The Bengals are holding onto Hendrickson hoping to reach some kind of resolution, but the longer he stays away from the team, the more likely a trade becomes.
If the Commanders can make that phone call and the Bengals are ready to let go, a trade between the two sides could come into fruition sometime this summer.
