Dan Quinn is very excited about one specific Commanders WR

The Washington Commanders have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates on the sidelines after an interception pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
/ Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown had an up-and-down first season in the nation's capital.

He joined the team shortly after being cut by the Houston Texans at the end of training camp, before finding a way to log 453 yards and a historic touchdown on a Hail Mary at the end of the team's win against the Chicago Bears.

Brown suffered a kidney injury in Week 13 that placed him on injured reserve, but the team signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason to be the team's third wideout behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is excited about what Brown can bring to the table in 2025.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Quinn impressed by Brown

“Yeah, he's a really, really tough competitor and we really missed Noah in some spaces," Quinn said.

"I'm not, you don't quote me exactly, but there was a lot of PIs against Noah. He's got such a unique ability to go up and contested plays and catches and so there were two plays back-to-back of yesterday's practice of Noah and [CB] Noah [Igbinoghene] competing against you saw the length.

"And I loved seeing those small matchups on one catch of guys working their skills together, but the fact that we can put Noah in a lot of spots and he's really, really dependable. So probably the thing that most everybody doesn't know is like this is an elite competitor and so he is got a, you would think it's a quiet demeanor but it's a focused one.”

Brown will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

