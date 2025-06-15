Analyst optimistic in Commanders' Terry McLaurin extension
The Washington Commanders are still not in agreement with wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a contract beyond the 2025 season.
The star wide receiver is looking for a deal in case he gets injured in the final year of his contract.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr believes McLaurin and the Commanders will come towards an agreement on a deal eventually.
McLaurin negotiating for contract extension
"This is typical business between McLaurin and the Commanders, as both sides went through a similar situation prior to McLaurin's last extension. The Commanders don't seem too concerned about it, but the market has certainly changed since McLaurin's last extension," Kerr wrote.
"Is McLaurin worth $30 million a year after coming off a career-high 13 touchdowns? McLaurin finally has a quarterback who can get him the ball consistently and allow him to put up numbers worthy of what a $30 million wide receiver makes. The Commanders would be foolish to let this holdout drag on."
While McLaurin has yet to appear for the Commanders this offseason, there is time to still get a deal done before the start of the season.
With the players now away for vacation for a month, it's difficult to see whether the Commanders will wait to re-negotiate with McLaurin until the days leading up to training camp or wait to see if he will show up.
Either way, a deal needs to get done soon, but this is far from the worst possible outcome.
