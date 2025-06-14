Commander Country

Dan Quinn just made a smart position change for the Commanders

With new additions the Washington Commanders offensive line is getting a bold new look.

Joanne Coley

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Washington Commanders focused on improving areas where they struggled last season, they made key moves this offseason to strengthen their offensive front.

The team added veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a bold move to bring stability and leadership to the line. They also drafted Jeremy Conerly, a promising young talent. Returning players like Brandon Coleman remain in the mix, giving head coach Dan Quinn a versatile group to work with.

With the surplus of talent, Quinn faced important decisions, particularly regarding where Coleman would land. Speaking on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Quinn shed light on his plans for the second-year lineman.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We’re going to move him to inside guard,” Quinn said.

Coleman, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, exceeded expectations by becoming the starting left tackle as a rookie. Now, he’ll be tasked with transitioning inside, a move Quinn believes Coleman is capable of handling.

“He had experience at both [positions] at TCU, playing inside and outside,” Quinn explained. “We’re going to keep him on the left side.”

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quinn praised Coleman’s unique combination of size and agility. “He’s got the quickness, Chris, of a tackle but the size of a big guy,” he added.

The Commanders reshuffled offensive line now features Tunsil and Coleman on the left side, Tyler Biadasz at center, Sam Cosmi (once healthy) at right guard, and Josh Conerly at right tackle. This new offensive unit is shaping up to be the position group to watch this season.

READ MORE: Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft

 How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's

 Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News