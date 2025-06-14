Dan Quinn just made a smart position change for the Commanders
With the Washington Commanders focused on improving areas where they struggled last season, they made key moves this offseason to strengthen their offensive front.
The team added veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a bold move to bring stability and leadership to the line. They also drafted Jeremy Conerly, a promising young talent. Returning players like Brandon Coleman remain in the mix, giving head coach Dan Quinn a versatile group to work with.
With the surplus of talent, Quinn faced important decisions, particularly regarding where Coleman would land. Speaking on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Quinn shed light on his plans for the second-year lineman.
“We’re going to move him to inside guard,” Quinn said.
Coleman, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, exceeded expectations by becoming the starting left tackle as a rookie. Now, he’ll be tasked with transitioning inside, a move Quinn believes Coleman is capable of handling.
“He had experience at both [positions] at TCU, playing inside and outside,” Quinn explained. “We’re going to keep him on the left side.”
Quinn praised Coleman’s unique combination of size and agility. “He’s got the quickness, Chris, of a tackle but the size of a big guy,” he added.
The Commanders reshuffled offensive line now features Tunsil and Coleman on the left side, Tyler Biadasz at center, Sam Cosmi (once healthy) at right guard, and Josh Conerly at right tackle. This new offensive unit is shaping up to be the position group to watch this season.
