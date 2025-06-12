Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is entering his second season with the team as Jayden Daniels' backup.
Mariota played an integral role for Daniels' development in his rookie season, earning him a spot on CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin's top 10 backup quarterbacks.
Mariota among best backup quarterbacks
"Again, this is mostly about fit. So much of the backup game has to do with the setup. Mariota has never really been a steady passer at the NFL level," Benjamin wrote.
"He's still got chain-moving legs at 31, though, and played admirably in relief of Jayden Daniels in 2023. Throw in the vast experience, which includes an early-career playoff win with the Tennessee Titans, and he makes sense in a Kliff Kingsbury attack that prioritizes dual-threat quarterbacking."
Daniels started every game for the Commanders last season, but Mariota came in during three games in 2024 to relieve him.
If Daniels were to go down with an injury this season, the Commanders should be in good shape with Mariota. The 11-year veteran was last a starting quarterback in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons and has 74 starts to his name so far in his career.
There's a reason Mariota isn't a starter, but he is one of the league's best backups, and the Commanders are fortunate to have him.
Mariota and the Commanders have one final day of mandatory minicamp before the team heads off for the summer. They will reconvene next month during training camp, where they will prepare for the season ahead.
