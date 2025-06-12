Commander Country

Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's

Marcus Mariota is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is entering his second season with the team as Jayden Daniels' backup.

Mariota played an integral role for Daniels' development in his rookie season, earning him a spot on CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin's top 10 backup quarterbacks.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Mariota among best backup quarterbacks

"Again, this is mostly about fit. So much of the backup game has to do with the setup. Mariota has never really been a steady passer at the NFL level," Benjamin wrote.

"He's still got chain-moving legs at 31, though, and played admirably in relief of Jayden Daniels in 2023. Throw in the vast experience, which includes an early-career playoff win with the Tennessee Titans, and he makes sense in a Kliff Kingsbury attack that prioritizes dual-threat quarterbacking."

Daniels started every game for the Commanders last season, but Mariota came in during three games in 2024 to relieve him.

If Daniels were to go down with an injury this season, the Commanders should be in good shape with Mariota. The 11-year veteran was last a starting quarterback in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons and has 74 starts to his name so far in his career.

There's a reason Mariota isn't a starter, but he is one of the league's best backups, and the Commanders are fortunate to have him.

Mariota and the Commanders have one final day of mandatory minicamp before the team heads off for the summer. They will reconvene next month during training camp, where they will prepare for the season ahead.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

