Are the Washington Commanders Capable of A Super Bowl Run?
The Washington Commanders weren't supposed to be in this position this season. A little over a season ago the organization started a complete upheaval starting with new ownership. Since then the franchise has continued the stripping down of the walls of the former leadership and replaced it with new, and improved, staff and players. While everything was moving in a positive direction, the net results weren't expected to be this drastic so soon but the Commanders won't complain about it.
After reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after finishing second in the NFC East, Washington won their first playoff game in almost twenty years after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium to move onto the Divisional Round of the postseason where they will face off against a dangerous Detroit Lions squad.
Much of the credit should be given to the front office and coaching staff for drafting, recruiting, and coaching the players but, in all reality, the players are the ones that receive the most praise. For the Commanders, that praise has been directed toward the second overall pick, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels has been electric since entering the league this season and has done so the right way, breaking all kinds of records along the way. Daniels' gifts are widely seen but how he goes about it makes it all that much easier to respect his game and why the Commanders are garnering wide support for a playoff run including that of CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani who names Daniels as the one reason why Washington can make a Super Bowl run.
"Daniels gives Washington a shot to make a legitimate run, not just because he's a dynamic playmaker but also because he comes up clutch in crunch time. Daniels has six total fourth-quarter comebacks, which is the most by a rookie quarterback since 1950."
Daniels' completion percentage in 2024 jumps four points in the fourth quarter and overtime, his yard per pass attempt jumps from 7.2 to 8.1 in the fourth and overtime, and his sack percentage drops from 10 to five percent. That is pretty elite stuff coming from a rookie quarterback.
Coming through in the clutch is a gene that most athletes aren't necessarily born with, but it appears that Jayden Daniels has it. He has come through again and again for the Commanders late in games and won plenty of those in which they likely should have lost. He puts the team on his back and wills them to victories late in games and they cannot happen unless the players around you believe in you and respect your ability to lead them.
Daniels' is larger than his rookie status and he is playing like it. For the Commanders, this mature, veteran-esk presence that Daniels has will only help them in their ultimate goal of one day returning and winning a Super Bowl.
