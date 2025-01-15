Washington Commanders Have 2 Non-Participants On Injury Report Before Lions Game
The Washington Commanders are preparing to roll into a Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions on the road following a big Wild Card Weekend win.
Since the Commanders didn't win the NFC East division title, despite a 12-5 regular season record, they had to head south to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 23-20 matchup.
With playoff experience under his belt, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking to lead the Commanders to another playoff win, which would have to be a second-straight upset victory. The Lions are one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl.
As the Commanders look on to take an incredible Detroit squad, here is how their injury report looks:
Non-participant:
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- LB Bobby Wagner, ankle
Limited participant:
- WR Jamison Crowder, hamstring
- TE Zach Ertz, rib
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- DT Daron Payne, finger
- TE Ben Sinnott, shoulder
The Commanders being thin at linebacker would be brutal, so having Bobby Wagner and Jordan Magee get healthier throughout the week would be massive. The Lions are an incredible team with many threats offensively, so Washington will want to be as healthy as possible.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Get Unexpected Boost in Win vs. Buccaneers
• After Playoff Win, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Isn't Satisfied
• Commanders Share Thoughts as Game-Winning Field Goal Doinked In
• Dan Quinn Reveals Emotion During Final Kick in Commanders-Buccaneers