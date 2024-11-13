Commander Country

Analyst Shares Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction

The Washington Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for an NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11's edition of Thursday Night Football.

It's a big game for both teams as they look to claim the lead in the division as they go into the home stretch of the season.

Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer thinks the game will be close, but the Eagles squeak out a 27-24 win against the Commanders.

"The Commanders' defense has been overachieving under coach Dan Quinn, but they are still vulnerable to downfield passing. The Eagles have been hot with Jalen Hurts spreading and stretching the field. Jayden Daniels can answer with some big plays of his own, playing off his team's own strong traditional rushing attack. Philadelphia has a little more firepower to outlast Washington in a thriller at home," Iyer writes.

The Commanders have had three consecutive one-score games, coming out on top in two of them, so they know how to win close contests. They may need to do it once again as they face the Eagles.

The Commanders and Eagles are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders RBs Struggle in Loss to Steelers

• Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Comparison Addressed by Steelers Coach

• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Steelers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News