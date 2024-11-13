Analyst Shares Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for an NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11's edition of Thursday Night Football.
It's a big game for both teams as they look to claim the lead in the division as they go into the home stretch of the season.
Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer thinks the game will be close, but the Eagles squeak out a 27-24 win against the Commanders.
"The Commanders' defense has been overachieving under coach Dan Quinn, but they are still vulnerable to downfield passing. The Eagles have been hot with Jalen Hurts spreading and stretching the field. Jayden Daniels can answer with some big plays of his own, playing off his team's own strong traditional rushing attack. Philadelphia has a little more firepower to outlast Washington in a thriller at home," Iyer writes.
The Commanders have had three consecutive one-score games, coming out on top in two of them, so they know how to win close contests. They may need to do it once again as they face the Eagles.
The Commanders and Eagles are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.
