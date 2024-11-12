Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Washington's defense has been middle of the pack this year but have seen the majority of their struggles come on the backend in the secondary - something that was visible Sunday afternoon. The defensive front and linebackers for the Commanders are some of the best in the game and to sure up their secondary they went out and traded for Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore didn't play in this game as he continues to work his way back from a nagging hamstring injury.
Head coach Dan Quinn knows what his defense is capable of and will want to see more from them as we enter the back half of the 2024 season. Here is how the Washington Commanders' defensive players graded out in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Highest Graded:
1. DT Sheldon Day
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) talks with Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) after their game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 89.9
2. WLB Mykal Walker
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 79.2
3. DE Dorance Armstrong
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) celebrates a sack with Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.2
4. FS Quan Martin
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.9
5. DT Daron Payne
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.4
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Noah Igbinoghene
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 30.0
2. DT Phidarian Mathis
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.6
3. DE Clelin Ferrell
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.9
4. SS Percy Butler
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.3
5. DE Dante Fowler Jr.
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14). Is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
