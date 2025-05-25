Analyst: Commanders have 'easy choice' on Terry McLaurin contract extension
The Washington Commanders are trying to figure out whether or not to sign wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a contract extension.
McLaurin has one year left on his deal and is willing to sit out of practice in order for a new contract to get done.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan believes the decision is easy for the Commanders to re-sign McLaurin.
READ MORE: The Commanders player you need in your dynasty fantasy football league
McLaurin among top extension candidates
"McLaurin, who turns 30 this season, is entering the final year of his contract with the Commanders in 2025, and there's little doubt that he won't remain with Washington for the foreseeable future," Sullivan wrote.
"For years, McLaurin had been the face of the Commanders organization and produced at an elite level despite lackluster quarterback play. However, after the arrival of Jayden Daniels, Washington has been thrust into a Super Bowl window, and McLaurin is at the center of those championship hopes. He's registered five-straight 1,000-yard seasons, and there are no signs of slowing down, making an extension an easy choice."
The Commanders may be concerned with McLaurin's production taking a hit as he goes into his 30's, but Washington needs a No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, and Jayden Daniels responded well with the veteran in his rookie season.
Another full offseason together for Daniels and McLaurin will only strengthen that bond, and that will make the Commanders a much bigger threat to compete in the NFC for the upcoming season.
A deal doesn't need to get done as soon as possible, but before training camp would make things easier.
READ MORE: Commanders urged to make trade with Dolphins for $72 million star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL
• These two Commanders starters are aging like fine wine
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels praised as one of NFL's best young stars
• Commanders' rookie says slide to 7th Round was ‘meant to be’