The Commanders player you need in your dynasty fantasy football league
The Washington Commanders are continuously looking for ways to improve their roster as they seek out the ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
If you're a Commanders fan who is invested in a dynasty fantasy football league, then you, too, are looking for ways to improve your own roster every year, and let's be honest, if you can add players from your favorite team, it is an added bonus.
As you survey the landscape of new players entering the league for your next draft, one Washington rookie should land on your list of potential targets: running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
"After a productive four-year stint at Alabama State—where he amassed nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards, 14 touchdowns, and 29 receptions over 31 games—Jacory Croskey-Merritt made waves with a transfer to New Mexico. There, he absolutely erupted in 2023, piling up 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 6.3 yards per carry. A brief stop at Arizona followed, where he played just one game due to eligibility issues. Still, he turned just 13 touches into 106 yards and a score—showcasing efficiency that couldn’t be ignored. He capped off his college journey with a dominant performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, taking home MVP honors after torching the defense for 97 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries," wrote Sports Illustrated's Matt Brandon in his profile of three players every dynasty enthusiast should have on their list of sleepers.
"Despite speculation that Washington would address their backfield early in the draft, the Commanders waited until the final round to snag one of its biggest hidden gems. Croskey-Merritt could end up being the steal of their entire draft class."
Success in fantasy football is about projection and understanding where teams stand in relation to their rosters.
For the Commanders, that means understanding that Brian Robinson Jr. is the No. 1 back until he isn't, and that Croskey-Merritt will get the opportunity to compete for that or any other job he may be able to help the team win from.
The excitement around the back is higher than we've seen from a Washington seventh-round pick in quite some time, but given his proven ability to stay ready by shining in his postseason All-Star game after missing 11 collegiate games due to an NCAA accounting error, the hype is not without merit.
Still, he'll have to prove he has what it takes to do the job as a pro, with Robinson and veteran Austin Ekeler standing in his way on the depth chart with no intention of stepping down a rung willingly.
It is a long-game play, but one that may pay off if and when Croskey-Merritt turns hype into reality.
