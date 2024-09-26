Commanders Star Gets Positive Injury News Before Cardinals Matchup
The Washington Commanders are heading into Week 4 of the new NFL season with some momentum. They recently took down the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33, doing so on the road during a primetime matchup.
On the biggest stage, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made an absolute arrival. Now, he continues on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals to try and keep building momentum.
Daniels will be without the help of Austin Ekeler, though. The star running back is not with the team in Arizona as he suffered a concussion on Monday, which saw him exit the game in the third quarter against the Bengals.
Not only will the Commanders miss the star running back, but they'll be without key pass rusher Clelin Ferrell, who Washington head coach Dan Quinn has also already ruled ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
Washington's injury report got an update on Thursday, though, giving updates to some other key players before the team takes on the Cardinals:
DNP:
- WR Jamison Crowder, Calf
- RB Austin Ekeler, Concussion
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee
LP:
- G Sam Cosmi, Achilles
- CB Ben St.-Juste, Chest
FP:
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Thumb
- S Quan Martin, Elbow
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Foot
Tight end Zach Ertz is back from his rest, practicing once again. There's another good update as Sam Cosmi was a limited participant after sitting out on Wednesday with an Achilles injury.
The first time wide receiver Jamison Crowder was listed on the injury report, it was due to rest -- which was later changed to a calf injury. He missed his second straight practice on Thursday.
Safety Quan Martin, on the other hand, is back to being a full participant in practice after being limited on Wednesday himself.
The defense getting more healthy will be huge for Washington before playing their third road game of the season.
