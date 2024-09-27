'It's Been Fun' for Commanders Kliff Kingsbury to Watch Kyler Murray
Tempe, AZ -- The Washington Commanders offense has been balling as of late.
Dating back to the fourth quarter of their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the Commanders have scored on 14 straight drives (not including kneel downs) including 13 straight in the past two games.
In wins over the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, Washington rookie quarterback showed all the makings of a player that coaches dream of when imagining the type of player they'll join forces with. Kind of like the one offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury paired with during his time leading the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray.
"It's been fun to watch him. The end of last year, I thought you could see the confidence getting back in the knee and he made a bunch of big plays, played really well, and he (has) played great this season," Kingsbury said of his former quarterback who his new team will face this Sunday. "They are a couple plays away from being undefeated, so you see the speed, the quickness, the competitive nature is there. So, it's been, it's been great to see. He's a guy I basically banked my entire career on what he would be and I still believe in it, and it's cool to see him playing as well as he is."
Those hoping to hear a hint of animosity toward Murray didn't get it. They didn't get it from Murray either earlier this week when he was asked about facing the Commanders and his former head coach.
Nor did they get it when asking Kingsbury if there was any bitterness toward the franchise after firing him.
"Not at all," Kingsbury said. "I mean, that's why I still got my house here, man. I love it out here. So, I will always be grateful to [Arizona Cardinals Owner] Michael [Bidwill] for giving (me) that opportunity that he did. First fired college coach to ever get that opportunity. And then the guys in that building, some of my closest friends, and then the team, you watch those guys play. A [Arizona Cardinals RB] James Conner, Budda, they still inspire me. So, nothing but positive memories."
And yes, it's the same house made famous during the 2020 Covid-affected NFL Draft.
