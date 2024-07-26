Best Quotes From Day 3 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have wrapped Day 3 of their 2024 NFL Training Camp, and we’ve collected some of the best quotes from coach Dan Quinn’s pre-practice press conference as well as quarterback Jayden Daniels and safety Jeremy Chinn’s post-practice meetings with the media.
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement: “We have a good day filled with competition again. Towards the second half of practiceyou'll see a drill we'll call red zone lockout. It's a scoring system, offense against defense. It's a good, fun competition to do. Third day of some more installs, and then we'll finish with some game and clock management situations. So, it’ll be a fun day to get rolling again with the guys. And this will be our third day in this block, take a break tomorrow with them, and then we'll come back and do another three-day block with them. So, doing these small segments, a lot of time, a lot of intensity together and then we'll reset and do it again. So, with all that said, we can get it rocking with you guys.”
On if there are benchmarks for QB Jayden Daniels to chart his progress:
“I think one, we have an effective plan for him and Jayden's the type of guy that wants to go nail it, in terms of each day, each marker to go. But we're really going to stay true to this. We have a really good plan, and what's fun about it is he's the type of person that wants to nail this part. So, we're just not too far down the line of where we're headed and staying right in the moment with him, that helps. And he's really doing a good job. But, with the team, we're going into our third day and so I think we all remember that because you want to look down the line so much, but he's doing outstanding. And we're really pleased where we're at, but we're not changing the timelines or the guidelines of how we're going to approach things.”
On what he thought of Daniels’ work in the two-minute drill yesterday:
“I thought over the last two days, both sessions there's been some really good things. And so, it's been nice to have two-minute and red zone because those get highlighted and emphasized so quickly. So, we'll have a little bit more play pass in some early parts of practice today. But, like I said, he is off to a really good start.”
On what he’s looking for from the cornerback position:
“One, I think vertical control. When there's shots down the field, what takes place on those. We haven't had a lot of those because of our intentional work down in the red zone first. Then the ball skills, how many times are they getting the tough positions to get their hand on the football. And then when we get into the later piece, that'll be the tackling. But those three would be the markers that are constant separators.”
On the plan at the kicker position:
“Yeah, I think maybe almost half the league have two into that space, but that and other positions are still part of the competition. With that specific one, getting into the games that'll be an important piece, to where the field goals, the extra points and the kickoff. So, seeing that, you guys will see some of the kickoff and kickoff return at practice today, but that'll be the third part of that.”
On his message during the off day and if it’s possible to rest:
“Yes, you have to because our times together are really intense. They go all the way through. So, those little resets, they can help. ‘What went well in my three days that I did? What was one or two things that I really nailed I've been working on? What's the one thing on this next three day block? By the time that's over, I wannahave addressed that as well.’ So small margins to get better.”
On if he’s asking players to take time for themselves:
“Yes, absolutely. Yeah. They have to, to really recover not just physically, but mentally as well.”
On how he feels about players like DT Jonathan Allen feeling like they have something to prove:
“Well, I would say his coach has something to prove as well. So, I think that makes not just in the locker room, but that's a lot in the building. [General Manager] Adam [Peters] does, I do, a lot of us do. And so some of the best competitive moments in my life have been when you've had to prove it. And there's something really strongthat comes from that, and I'm glad that he and his teammates feel that way because I think that'll bring out the best in us.”
On the relationship between Mariota and Daniels:
“Not letting you hear comments, back and forth to another, good ball. Just encouragement I would say is the thing that you see. And so, ‘What'd you see? How'd it go back?’ So, I wouldn't say coaching one another, but giving support to one another and what could happen, ‘What's next?’ Seeing those two things take place is always good because whether you're a veteran or a rookie, having somebody look there and watch and just give you feedback peer to peer, that helps. And so when it comes from your teammate, that's a big deal.”
On what the fans add to training camp:
“I'm really looking forward to it. I really am. And practices are getting ready to perform. I'm looking forward to having the fans here for all the open practices, knowing that, that's just another chance for the guys to perform. There's a ramp up in energy, a ramp up to that, and that's what performing is. So, all of these practices are so valuable. To add the extra element of energy and even more of that, that's a really cool thing. I'm looking forward to having everybody here.”
On what kind of personality this team is developing:
“I would say, you can't say what you're going to be. There's a big gap between that, who you say you want to be and who you actually are. And so the practices, the games, that will be it. But I would say this team is made up of a lot of hustlers and they really are putting in work to go. And so, I'm hopeful when you see the practice standards, when you see the effort, those are things that will carry us with some really high standards. I think this team will be a good tackling and physical team, but we haven't even been into that space yet. It's very hard to go to that space. That's what we want to aspire to be, but until we do that it’s just out there and so we've got to live it together.”
On what he’s seen from CB Emmanuel Forbes:
“Well, I think you want to hit the markers along the way. So for him, adding more size and to be 15 or 18 pounds heavier than he was a year ago. That's a big step in the right direction. So, it's a matter of hitting all the spots to go. Tackling that part of things, that's a big piece of it, but until you go through some of the games and that you're not really able to demonstrate that but you can show markers. ‘My body feels different, I'm stronger.’ Those are things that lead up to that, but you still have to go do it.”
On if Forbes is 15 pounds heavier than last year:
“Yes.”
JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK
On what he wants to show during training camp:
“Just my competitive nature. Going out there, having fun, and just learning the ins and outs of football. Obviously, these training camp things are ramping up more, and show the grasp of the playbook and all the work that not just myself, but the whole team put in over the summer.”
On if his routine has stayed the same from minicamp:
“Oh yeah, for sure. That doesn’t change. That's something that worked for me. Everybody has a different routine, different things work for different people. Me getting here early works for me.”
On his mindset being a part of this team:
“I'll just say, just going out there and not just about me, or about [WR] Terry [McLaurin], or about anybody. If we want to be successful as a team, everybody has to be as one. And just showcasing that, you got guys that have been proven in this league that could come out there and essentially say, ‘I'm better than the team,’ but they're not. So if the veteran leadership that we have isn't doing that, why do I feel like I have the right to do it? But, that's just me. I'm never going to put myself out there in the spotlight to think I'm bigger than anybody, better than anybody. Everybody's equal on the field and you got to go out there and compete, and show each and every day. And that's what [Head Coach] DQ [Dan Quinn] preaches.”
On if he’s still using virtual reality training equipment:
“It's here, so I've been doing that still. It's been a great tool, not just for me, but the other quarterbacks, the guys that want to use it to get an edge and get the reps without having to go out there and physically do stuff.”
On his thought process not being the official starting quarterback:
“No, I like competing. I'm a competitor, so regardless if I was announced the starter or not, you still got to compete. You still can't be content of your job, comfortable. I think it is just your job to seal the deal. You got to go out there and compete. So for me it’s not a problem at all. I like competing, that's up to DQ and [General Manager] AP [Adam Peters] for the decisions and stuff like that, but for me I can control how hard I go out there and practice and how I compete.”
On if there was a moment he took a step back to appreciate where he’s made it to:
“I'd probably say when I signed my contract. Just officially being a part of the NFL, that's something that I dreamt about. Signing my name on that line, it meant a lot. It's something that I just realized, I achieved a childhood dream.”
On if he’s ready to be the face of the franchise:
“Yeah, I'll just say for me I'm ready to embrace the teammates, the fan base, everything that just comes with playing quarterback. Not even here, but anywhere, for any quarterback. Rookie, vet, anybody. You got to be able to embrace everything that comes with it, the good and the bad. So, for me it's how can I prepare myself mentally, physically, emotionally to go out there and compete every day on the practice field and then help out when it comes game time if my name is called.”
On a hypothetical result if Michigan faced LSU last year:
“Leave me alone [jokingly]. Anyways, to answer your question, where you going? Oh no, no, no. Put the camera on [DB Mike Sainristil] please. Anyways, I think it would've been a great matchup. If you look at facts, y'all were like one or two in the country on defense? I think two. LSU was the number one offense, so I like my chances against y'all. Appreciate you, Mike.”
On his conversation with LB Bobby Wagner and the value of a veteran’s defensive perspective:
“It's very valuable. Me and Bobby, we're from the same area, so we have that connection. The Inland Empire in Southern California, we're from there. So, to be able just to talk to him and get his perspective and we're kind of talking about a check that I made and how he knew when I made the check, he already knew what was going to happen just based off the defense they were in. So, seeing what he's talking about, just hearing his side of the story like, man, I could tell by this alignment, this is what was happening and stuff like that. So, it's awesome just to be able to and have that veteran present in Bobby.”
On if he feels like the team picked up where they left off after the break in spring:
“A hundred percent and that's a good thing, guys were in their book going over the playbook again, learning the different signals and learning the different calls. For receivers learning a split on a certain play. So it's been great, and then what [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and them do is a great job of when we have our walkthroughs, everybody's paying attention to detail and they make it to a space where it is okay to fail, that's what we're walking through for. So, when we get on the field, everybody can play fast.”
On how the upcoming joint and padded practices along with preseason games help grow him as a rookie QB:
“Yeah I mean it's day by day, you know. Taking it day by day when the pads come on that doesn't affect me too much as far as the pads going on because they're not finna hit me hopefully. But, you know, just going out there and just playing football, knowing where I'm going with the football, being decisive. When joint practice come, learning the different coverages that that teams are going to throw because obviously joint practice is a time where you could go out there and see a lot of different coverages, see a lot of different type of players instead of going against your teammates each and every day, you get to go against other people and see where you kind of stand as far as, maybe I can make this throw, I could hold on this a little bit longer, or this window might be a little bit tighter than other ones I've seen before and stuff like that. So it's a learning curve and I'm excited to go out there and learn. And if I fail a little bit, you know, learn from it.”
On how happy he is to be here with the Washington Commanders:
“Man, it's been great. I mean, ever since I got draft and came out here for rookie minicamp, it's been happy because you finally done with the draft process, you got a home, and it's time for football. So, I love, I'm very passionate [about] the game of football. I love it. So anytime I could be on the field, I'm always happy.”
JEREMY CHINN, SAFETY
On what about Defensive Coordinator Joe Whitt Jr’s system that excites him to play in it:
“I think really just the identity that we want to create here. Just being a run and hit type defense.
On how he thinks he can help in non-traditional ways in the defensive backfield:
“You know, just being able to play in different spots. Being able to play a little deeper, playing on the second level and then coming down, playing close to the line of scrimmage as well.”
On how Head Coach Dan Quinn has been running training camp and the added time for recovery:
“Yeah, that, I mean, that's been great. It just shows like how important it is to take care of our bodies. You know, we're out here going really hard, so it's important for us to recover really hard as well.”
On what type of perspective he gained last season after missing some time and how that will help him in the future:
“I mean anytime that you're doing something that you love and you're not able to be it on the football field or whatever it is that you may be doing, you just find a, a great appreciation for it. Finding ways to, to better yourself as far as me finding a better way to take care of my body and you know, prevent certain things from happening.”
