Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey 'Blessed' to be Learning from Terry McLaurin
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders spent the entirety of the offseason working to better the organization.
It's fair to say the Commanders didn't waste a single day when it came to remodeling the franchise across the board including in areas fans and media hardly ever get a true inside look into.
The coaching staff and roster is where most will notice the big changes happening in Washington. With the new staff, led by head coach Dan Quinn, a new attitude and approach to crafting winning football has been adapted. And from there the players are enjoying adapting to the environment, especially those like rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey who comes from a very well known NFL family.
"Terry McLaurin (is) one guy specifically, just his mentality and routine, it is so special and it's so cool to be able to just watch and observe him..."- Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders WR
"I think it's such a blessing to be in this building," McCaffrey says. "It's exceeded expectations. Just the competitive nature, the willingness to love the game, and to compete every day from the guys here is pretty special. Just the culture that we've built, the culture the old heads are bringing in...it's been such a blessing, such a blast."
McCaffrey's brother Christian is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers entering his eighth season in the NFL after being drafted originally by the Carolina Panthers after a stellar career at Stanford.
His father, Ed, spent 13 years in the NFL playing for the New York Giants, 49ers, and the Denver Broncos, winning three Super Bowls in the process.
To say the Commanders' rookie McCaffrey knows what good football looks like would be an understatement, especially when it comes to the receiver position. And he feels he's got a pretty good teammate to look at as a role model as he gets his own NFL career started.
"Terry McLaurin (is) one guy specifically, just his mentality and routine, it is so special and it's so cool to be able to just watch and observe him on every single rep, every single thing he does to take care of his body, every single thing he does to approach the game the right way," McCaffrey said of McLaurin. "And I think for me, there've been a lot of micro improvements because of that, but I think that ability to watch and learn from a guy who does it at such a high level...(is) why I've been able to have a lot of small improvements over the past couple months."
