Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Earning Respect from Teammates
The Washington Commanders are going into battle this season with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels under center.
It takes some time for most people to earn the respect of their teammates, but Daniels is getting that in the early days of training camp.
READ MORE: First Thoughts on Jayden Daniels in Washington Commanders Training Camp
“I think he wants the betterment of the team. He's learning," offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "Typically, when you're a rookie you go into this, you're kind of like a little bit more quiet just trying to learn the ropes and seeing that I see that. It's not like, “Hey, look at me, look at me” type of thing, which is great. He could be like that. He's not. And I think he's earning respect from a lot of guys around the building.”
The spotlight will certainly be on Daniels throughout the season to turn things around for Washington, who hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020. After dealing with quarterback struggles for what feels like an eternity, Daniels has the chance to emerge as a true franchise player for Washington.
He can be as talented as anyone, but in the NFL, respect isn't given, but rather earned. It will take time for him to earn that respect from his teammates, but if he continues along his current trajectory, the Commanders will be ready and eager for him to lead them in the 2024 season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
Washington Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Jayden Daniels Leads Game-Winning Drive
Washington Commanders Jamin Davis Growing in New Role With Help of New Teammates
Washington Commanders OL Sam Cosmi Has Lofty Goal for Season