Commanders Notebook: Offense Struggles for First Time in Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has probably been pretty happy with his tape through the first two days of training camp.
As the Commanders wrapped up their third day, however, there's going to be some less-fun film sessions coming up.
Washington wrapped up the first week of training camp on Friday and the defense came away victorious after two days of seeing the offense grow in confidence.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner's NFL Top 100 Ranking Revealed
THERE'LL BE DAYS LIKE THIS
Let's just get this out of the way now, no Jayden Daniels is not a bust because he threw his first interception of training camp.
The ball was a little too far out in front of his in-breaking receiver on the left side of the field and cornerback Michael Davis took advantage to go down and scoop up the pass. It was bound to happen sooner or later, and was part of an overall down day for the offense.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota didn't throw any interceptions but he should have had two touchdowns if not for a dropped pass by receiver Jahan Dotson.
Dotson, in his third NFL season, made a nice grab on a similar route later in the practice, and that basically illustrates how the day went. There were good plays, not as many as there were bad or unsuccessful, and some guys were strong while others faltered just to have those roles change a few plays later.
Third team quarterback Jeff Driskel threw the first touchdown pass of the day to running back Jeremy McNichols - more on him in a bit - while Daniels and Mariota both ran for scores.
EMERGING BACK
Jeremy McNichols is a name Commanders fans are going to want to familiarize themselves with. Not that he's positioning himself to steal snaps from either Brian Robinson Jr. or Austin Ekeler, but he's a lot of people's favorite to land the third running back job.
In competition with second-year back Chris Rodriguez Jr. who flashed impressively toward the end of last season, McNichols came to Washington after spending 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers.
He and Rodriguez have both gotten solid reps so far, but it's been McNichols making more standout plays including a touchdown catch yesterday and today during team portions of the practice.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman went undrafted in 2024 and signed on with the Commanders shortly after.
He and Daniels have struck up a friendship and are often seen competing with each other, the other quarterbacks, and sometimes even their position coaches, on the practice field.
On Friday we finally got a brief glimpse of Hartman in team drills as he got some reps as the team simulated a late-game field goal scenario, and he took full advantage.
While we don't have the official yardage, Hartman targeted and connected with veteran receiver Olamide Zaccheus on the right sideline for a big chunk play putting the team in field goal range and earning the duo the play of the day for Day 3 at Commanders training camp.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Jamin Davis Growing in New Role With Help of New Teammates
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey 'Blessed' to be Learning from Terry McLaurin
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Earning Respect from Teammates
• Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Makes 3rd Appearance on NFL Top 100 List
• Washington Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Jayden Daniels Leads Game-Winning Drive