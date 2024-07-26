Washington Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels 'Ready to Embrace' Franchise QB Role
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has very large expectations placed upon him after being chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels is being given the keys to the organization as he looks to turn things around for the Commanders, but being the face of the franchise is something the Heisman Trophy winner is ready for.
“Yeah, I'll just say for me I'm ready to embrace the teammates, the fan base, everything that just comes with playing quarterback," Daniels said. "Not even here, but anywhere, for any quarterback. Rookie, vet, anybody. You got to be able to embrace everything that comes with it, the good and the bad. So, for me it's how can I prepare myself mentally, physically, emotionally to go out there and compete every day on the practice field and then help out when it comes game time if my name is called.”
Being a quarterback in the NFL is more than just making the right throws and plays, but it also means that he is a leader for the team to rally around.
It isn't easy for a rookie to take on that responsibility, but Daniels has to be thrown into the fire eventually. His time is now and the Commanders wouldn't put him in that spot if they didn't also feel that he was ready for the spotlight.
