Bucs lineman confirms what we all knew about Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore
The Washington Commanders made a big move this past season by acquiring former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, known for being a top defender, but he's also famous for his long-running rivalry with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans.
That rivalry was recently highlighted by Buccaneers All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, where he described just how intense the battles between Evans and Lattimore have been.
"They told me my rookie year. They said, ‘Go get Mike.’ After every play, Ryan Griffin told me, ‘Go get Mike after every play,’" Wirfs recalled. "I was like, OK. I do my pass rush, and then I look, and Mike and Marshon are in each other's face, sprinting down the field. Like, c’mon Mike. I’m going to get him."
The animosity between Lattimore and Evans has been brewing for years, with multiple on-field scuffles and heated exchanges defining their matchups. The two have had their share of altercations, including their most famous clash in 2020 when Evans backed up then-quarterback Tom Brady in a full-blown scrum.
Now that Lattimore is in Washington, the Commanders inherit that fire and toughness. While Washington and Tampa Bay don’t share the same divisional familiarity that Lattimore and Evans once had in the NFC South, their matchups could still carry plenty of weight, especially if both teams find themselves in the playoff race.
During this past season’s Wild Card round, Evans got the best of the Washington Commanders secondary, scoring two touchdowns. But with Lattimore now wearing the Burgundy & Gold, future meetings could look a lot different. His ability to frustrate and limit Evans is well-documented, and if the Commanders make a postseason push again, there’s a good chance the two could cross paths again in a high-stakes setting.
Washington didn’t just add a shutdown corner in Lattimore—they added a relentless competitor who thrives in high-stakes battles. His history with Evans is just a glimpse of the intensity he brings, and that fire could be exactly what the Commanders need as they build a defense with attitude. Whether it's locking down top receivers or getting under their skin, Lattimore isn’t afraid to stir the pot.
