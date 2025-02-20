Commanders’ rookies deliver in Year 1, earn league’s top spot
Some draft classes take time to make an impact—this wasn’t one of them. From day one, Jayden Daniels, Mike Sainristil, and Brandon Coleman played like seasoned pros, reshaping the future of the Washington Commanders and pushing them ahead of their NFC East rivals in the rookie class rankings. Their impact was so significant that the 2024 rookie class earned the No. 1 spot in the NFL.
Daniels wasted no time proving why he was a top pick, leading the offense with poise and playmaking ability. His ability to extend plays, remain poised under pressure, and deliver in crucial moments made him a transformative presence.
His standout rookie season has him as the clear favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, giving Washington a franchise quarterback to build around.
Adding to the team’s success on the defensive side is cornerback Mike Sainristil, proved to be a revelation. Originally a slot cornerback, he adapted seamlessly to playing on the perimeter, highlighted by dominant performances, particularly during the playoffs, making big time stops.
Meanwhile, Coleman solidified himself at left tackle providing much-needed stability at the offensive line. The rookie lineman consistently held his own against elite pass rushers, providing stability and protection for Daniels throughout the season.
With these three standout players, Washington’s 2024 draft class ranks among the best in the league. The team’s rookie success sets a promising tone heading into the offseason, where the focus now shifts to the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the 2025 draft.
If this year’s class is any indication, the Commanders are building something special for the future.
