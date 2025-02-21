Commanders listed as landing spot for Super Bowl champion wide receiver
In the offseason, the Washington Commanders have a golden opportunity to upgrade their offense, and Chris Godwin could be a perfect addition.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Godwin recently agreed to extend the void date on his contract to March 12, giving them a few more weeks to negotiate a long-term deal. If they fail to reach an agreement, the veteran wide receiver will hit free agency.
Washington, with the success they had this year, rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels, and ample cap space, Godwin might be at the front of the line if he becomes available.
Godwin is coming off a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season early, so he’ll have a lot to prove. But when healthy, he’s one of the most reliable receivers in the league, capable of playing both outside and in the slot. If he becomes a free agent, plenty of teams will be interested in signing the 27-year-old.
One team that should strongly consider him is the Washington Commanders. While they’ve shown promise this past season, their passing game has lacked consistency. Terry McLaurin is a top target, but the rest of the receiving group hasn’t provided enough firepower.
That’s where Godwin comes in. He would be a great complement to McLaurin and give quarterback Jayden Daniels another reliable weapon. Daniels had a strong rookie season, and adding a playmaker like Godwin could take Washington offense to another level. A McLaurin-Godwin duo would be tough for defenses to handle.
The Commanders also have plenty of salary cap space to make a deal happen. Godwin could thrive as a No. 2 receiver while also giving Daniels a dependable target in key situations. A move like this could help push Washington into the NFC playoff picture.
Unlike teams like the New England Patriots, who also need a receiver, the Commanders already have their quarterback of the future in Daniels. Signing a proven receiver like Godwin could speed up their offensive development and give them an edge in the NFC East.
Godwin is exactly the kind of player Washington needs. If he hits the open market, the Commanders should consider bringing him in and strengthen their offense for 2025 and beyond.
