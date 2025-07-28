Can Commanders' Jayden Daniels avoid sophomore slump?
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he has a long career left ahead of him.
Daniels is happy with his rookie year, but it won't mean much if he doesn't produce this season and beyond.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski thinks it will be hard for Daniels to raise his game in his second season.
Daniels could face sophomore slump
"Everything went right for Daniels as a rookie. The same could have been said of the Houston Texans' CJ Stroud a year earlier. The latter didn't take a huge leap forward in Year 2 after many already placed him among the league's best. Stroud wasn't terrible during his second campaign, but he experienced his share bumps along the way. The primary goal in Daniels' case should be to avoid regression. He can do so by improving on the little things that turn talented quarterbacks into great signal-callers," Sobleski wrote.
"... Daniels is already a spectacular talent at the game's most important position. Consistency in his reads, ball placement at all three levels, playmaking ability and leadership will continue to signal potential greatness as a true field general. But he was already pretty great as soon as he stepped onto an NFL field."
Even if Daniels doesn't elevate his game, he could still be very impressive for the Commanders. He set a high bar for himself, so asking him to raise it every season is a difficult task.
Washington doesn't need Daniels to be Superman, just good enough to get the team some wins and into the playoffs either as the NFC East champion or a Wild Card.
Daniels and the Commanders are getting ready for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8.
