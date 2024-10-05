Commander Country

Can Commanders Stop Run vs. Browns?

The Washington Commanders will need to boost their run defense against the Cleveland Browns.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are coming off a strong defensive performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, but they have another big test coming this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

While the Browns don't have Nick Chubb, they have a strong rushing attack that will test the Commanders defensive line.

"Washington's defense played its best game last week against Arizona, holding the Cardinals to 115 total passing yards as it sacked QB Kyler Murray four times. The Commanders prevented him from hurting them off schedule, something they'll have to do against Cleveland's Deshaun Watson as well. But the Commanders remain bad versus the run, allowing 5.3 yards per carry, which ranks 31st in the NFL. The Browns rank 17th rushing the ball at 4.3 yards per carry," ESPN insider John Keim writes.

The Commanders will have to rely on Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne among others to prevent Jerome Ford and Deshaun Watson from running over them. If they can do that, they should be able to grab their fourth straight win.

Kickoff between the Browns and Commanders is set for tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium.

