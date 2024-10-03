Tyreek Hill’s Odds to Commanders Are Surprisingly High
Could the Washington Commanders make their way into the trade conversations surrounding Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill?
The Commanders being in the trade rumors to land star wide receivers seems to be consistent. With a rookie quarterback who projects to be a star, building around Jayden Daniels is something the Commanders will want to focus on for the next few years.
Capitalizing on a franchise talent like Daniels, who Washington drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the recent draft, will be important while he's on a rookie-scale contract and the team has salary cap flexibility.
There was some steam for the Commanders to trade for Brandon Aiyuk before the season. They're a team to keep an eye on as Davante Adams will be traded in the near future. Now Washington will stir up some rumors as they'll be in the market to land Hill.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined with a concussion once again. It's a sad development, but it strikes reality in Miami. It might be time to move on from Hill, capitalizing on his value while he's a superstar.
Trade rumors began stirring, which led to Hill sharing a message on X (formerly Twitter).
"woke up to trade news exciting," Hill wrote on social media.
Naturally, betting odds began being released on Hill's next team, should it not be the Dolphins. In odds released by SportsBettingAG, the Commanders have the fourth-best odds to trade for the superstar.
The Kansas City Chiefs getting Hill for the second time is the most likely scenario, according to the odds, as Patrick Mahomes needs wide receiver help. The Baltimore Ravens hold the second-best odds at +400.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Commanders are the two teams with the next-best odds, though. They're two teams with a young quarterback looking to acquire one of the available star receivers.
Washington should absolutely acquire a star receiver, though doing so in a smart way financially. They've got the salary cap space, but using it wisely while managing assets well will be crucial to building a contending-level team around Daniels.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Notches Another Rookie First
• Commanders Hold Strong Odds to Trade for Davante Adams
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor