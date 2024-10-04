Commanders Players' Injury Status Revealed Before Browns Game
The Washington Commanders are one of the surprise stories of the 2024 NFL season. Early on, they've taken a leap. The club currently sits at 3-1 on the season, which leaves them on a much better pace than their 4-13 finish in 2023.
The arrival of Jayden Daniels under center has sparked a new life offensively in DC, and the franchise now has a building block to move forward with. Should they win on Sunday, the Commanders will match their win total from a season ago.
The team's home contest against the Cleveland Browns could swing some serious momentum in favor of the Commanders.
Here's the game status for different Commanders contributors:
OUT:
- DE Clelin Ferrell,
- WR Noah Brown, groin
Doubtful:
- LB Jordan Magee
- DE Efe Obada
Questionable:
- OL Nick Allegretti
- S Percy Butler
- QB Marcus Mariota
- S Tyler Owens
- RB Brian Robinson
The Commanders will be without two contributors, as both Ferrell and Brown are listed as out for the contest. Linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive end Efe Obada both being listed as doubtful doesn't bring much optimism towards their game status.
“Yeah, and we’re bummed that Noah won’t make it in for this week because he’s added a lot to our team,” Quinn said of Brown. “We’ll miss Noah for sure, man. He not only is on the pass game, but the run game, the size, he’s really made his impact so far.”
The running back room could be fully healthy once again, as Austin Ekeler has finally cleared concussion protocols and will finally be good to go. Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable and could go, giving the team's dynamic rushing attack back.
