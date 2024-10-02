Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
The Washington Commanders' NFC South rival, the Dallas Cowboys, is being hit with the injury bug. Their defensive end position is seeing injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence -- two highly productive pass rushers.
In light of the injuries, the Cowboys signed former Commanders pass rusher KJ Henry to their active roster on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former Washington player was previously on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, waiting for a call-up.
Henry was a fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft and now lands on an active roster after appearing in two games for Cincinnati this season. The Clemson product started three games in ten appearances for the Commanders in 2023, tallying 1.5 sacks.
"The former Clemson standout brings a mix of youth and experience to the mix, having played in 10 games during his first two NFL seasons (3 starts), finishing the 2023 season with 19 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass break ups and 1.5 sacks. An All-ACC talent for the Tigers, Henry is looking to establish himself at the professional level and could get an opportunity to begin doing so for the Cowboys as early as Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers," the Dallas Cowboys wrote in a release.
With his third team in two years, Henry will have a legitimate opportunity to prove himself for a Cowboys team that has been mediocre this season. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end will look to patch a serious hole within the team, which will also happen to be a long-term audition for an improved role.
Henry signed a two-year deal, too, giving him some contract security as he provides Dallas with immediate injury relief. In five years with Clemson, including a National Title as a freshman, though he did redshirt that season, Henry tallied 123 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.
