How Commanders Can Clinch Playoff Berth vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are close to clinching a playoff berth after winning their ninth game of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Commanders could find themselves officially in the postseason in Week 16, but they are going to need some help from a few different places.
The first step towards the Commanders clinching the playoff berth in Week 16 is to beat the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles can win the NFC East by beating the Commanders, so Philly is coming into the game with a lot on the line.
The Eagles already have a playoff berth, but a win would guarantee a home game in the playoffs for them.
In order for the Commanders to win the division, they need to win their final three games and the Eagles have to lose. It's a hard feat, especially when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both on the docket for the Eagles, so the division title is unlikely for the Commanders.
However, they will need more help if they want to lock up that playoff spot this week.
On top of a win against the Eagles, the Commanders need the Atlanta Falcons to lose or tie to the Giants and either a loss or tie from the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Jets or the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings.
There's another scenario where the Commanders can win if they tie, but they would need the Arizona Cardinals, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks not to win.
