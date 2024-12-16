Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Comfortable and 'Happy to be Out There'
It took a little more than a full month but the Washington Commanders finally got cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the field in their 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Facing off against his old team with his new team the Commanders' corner admitted before the game there was a personal aspect to the contest because he wanted to show them they shouldn't have traded him.
It turns out he didn't need to show the Saints much because they demonstrated just how much they know about who they traded to Washington, as evidenced by the lack of work Lattimore got Sunday afternoon.
"I was happy to be out there," Lattimore said following his first game action with the Commanders. "I didn't really get too much action, but just to be out there was a great feeling."
With that personal angle to the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see someone press a little bit trying to make a big splash play or two. For Lattimore, however, the approach was different, as he set out to stay within himself and not let the moment get the better of him.
"I tried to stay calm. I ain't trying to get too hyped because if you get too hyped your legs will give out on you," says Lattimore. "Just all the adrenaline pumping - I just try to stay calm and get the job done."
New Orleans is more than familiar with the tendency Lattimore has to get the job done by not necessarily having to record a statistic. In fact, during the course of the game, there were some Commanders fans who asked out loud if Lattimore was even playing.
Surely, those fans wanted to see the Pro Bowl cornerback producing some fireworks. What he produced instead was the effective closing of an entire side of the field, eliminating the option for New Orleans to go his way before the ball was ever snapped.
Lattimore looked and said he felt comfortable on the field with his new team and the Saints clearly weren't interested in testing his fit with his new squad. They'll leave that job up to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. And that's where the cornerback's mind is going after walking off the Caesars Superdome field for the first time as an adversary.
"It feels good," Lattimore shared. "It's the best feeling. But it's on to the next now."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Squeak Out Win vs. Saints
• Commanders Dominate First Half vs. Saints, Lead 14-0
• Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect For Eye-Popping Touchdown in Commanders-Saints