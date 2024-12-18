Commanders Get Positive Injury Update on Star
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a potential playoff run, and they have one of their injured players looking to make a comeback.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are opening the 21-day window to activate star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen from injured reserve.
Allen, 29, suffered a pectoral injury in Week 6 that was bound to end his season, but the first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft is hoping to make a comeback with the Commanders looking to make a postseason run.
The Commanders have yet to officially qualify for the postseason, but with a 9-5 record, they have a chance to clinch a playoff berth this week with a win and some help from some NFC rivals.
Having Allen back on the defensive line makes the Commanders that much more dangerous in the front seven.
Allen could return as early as this week for the Commanders with the designation to return. However, given the nature of his injury, it's likely that Allen would only see the field if Washington made it to the playoffs. The 21-day window ends on Jan. 8, which is just three days before a potential Wild Card matchup.
The Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
