D.C. One Step Closer to Bringing Commanders Home Following Inclusion of RFK Bill
The Washington Commanders are experiencing success that they haven't seen in quite some time. After a close call in Week 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints, the Commanders currently sit at 9-5 with a high probability to make the playoffs as long as they handle their business down the stretch - specifically in Week 17 when they play the Atlanta Falcons as that game could determine whether or not they get make the postseason for the first time since 2020.
Even if the Commanders are to miss the playoffs, this season should definitely be considered a success as the franchise enters a new era. Washington has been in the doldrums of the NFL hierarchy for quite some time now, and after getting a face lift over the past year by hiring general manager Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, and drafting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With these new faces in place, the Commanders' future seems bright with tons of optimism but there could be other good news on the horizon as the District of Columbia is poised to gain control of the property that currently houses the franchise's old stadium, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial, after the RFK bill was included in the spending bill by Congress on Tuesday.
The inclusion of the RFK bill could wind up having a major economic impact on the city as they can turn the neglected stadium and surrounding area into a revenue building new football stadium along with shops, restaurants, and housing - a popular feature that is becoming more and more prevalent around today's stadiums and arenas.
Throughout conversations surrounding the RFK bill, Maryland leaders pushed back citing an economic gain for the District would result in an economic loss for the blue crab state if the Commanders were to depart Landover to return to their original home.
Things eventually died down as Maryland and the Commanders' organization worked out a deal about what would happen with newly named Northwest Stadium as the stopgap funding bill is expected to pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown. If all goes through as expected, the city would gain control over the proper for 99 years with plans on redevelopment, allowing Mayor Muriel Bowser to negotiate a deal with the Commanders to leave Landover.
For any deal to be struck, the Commanders will have to go through a split city council with Maryland leaders vowing to compete to keep the team in the Old Line State.
