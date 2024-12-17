Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Saints

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were looking to keep things rolling in Week 15 when they headed South to take on the New Orleans Saints. While initially thought as an easy NFC victory, the game turned out to be the complete opposite as the Commanders barely escaped the Creole State with a 20-19 victory after stopping the Saints on a two-point conversion that would have wound up giving Washington a loss.
The Commanders' offense has been solid so far this season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, but despite a strong start that saw them enter halftime with a 14-0 lead, the offense disappeared in the second half as they failed to reach the endzone while only scoring six total points.
Daniels, who was working with his backup center due to Tyler Biadasz being out due to an illness, was excellent once again throwing for 226 yards with two touchdowns to Terry McLaurin while the team rushed for a total of 137 yards spearheaded by Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr.
While it wasn't the prettiest of victories, the win allows for the Commanders to have a winning season and sets them up nicely to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Highest Graded:
T-1. WR Terry McLaurin
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
PFF Grade: 74.9
T-1. TE Zach Ertz
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
PFF Grade: 74.9
3. QB Jayden Daniels
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
PFF Grade: 74.7
4. LG Nick Allegretti
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
PFF Grade: 73.5
5. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) makes a reception against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half that was called back after a penalty at Caesars Superdome.
PFF Grade: 69.1
Lowest Graded:
1. TE Ben Sinnott
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
PFF Grade: 44.0
2. C Michael Deiter
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Michael Deiter (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
PFF Grade: 51.7
3. TE John Bates
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
PFF Grade: 52.5
4. RB Jeremy McNichols
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) is forced out of bounds by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
PFF Grade: 54.0
5. RG Sam Cosmi
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
