Chiefs could sign former Commanders offensive lineman

The Washington Commanders are expected to be among the top teams in the NFL next season, which is a place the Kansas City Chiefs have been for many years.
The Chiefs are hoping to bounce back after their loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and they may look to add a former Washington offensive lineman to help the team.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested the Chiefs should sign former Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.
Chiefs could sign former Commanders OL
"Ahead of OTAs, the Chiefs have a major question mark at left guard. They traded two-time All-Pro Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, and Kingsley Suamataia will transition from left tackle to left guard. At BYU, Suamataia made all of his 22 starts at tackle," Moton wrote.
"The Chiefs are playing for Super Bowls, and they must protect Patrick Mahomes. With rookie first-rounder Josh Simmons pushing for the starting job at left tackle, Kansas City should add a grizzled veteran at left guard to solidify that side of the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Scherff didn't give up a sack while on the field for 625 pass-blocking snaps last year."
Scherff, 33, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent his first seven seasons in the nation's capital. After signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Scherff is a free agent once more.
The Chiefs could be an enticing landing spot for him given the team's status as a contender, but it remains to be seen where he will end up.
