Terry McLaurin trade buzz builds amid Commanders contract standoff
The Washington Commanders were active this offseason, with two of their biggest additions coming via trade in the likes of Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.
Samuel and Tunsil are expected to immediately help launch the Commanders from a 2024 surprise to a 2025 Super Bowl contender.
Trades have always been a part of the game, and they can drastically affect any team involved. For the Commanders, they might be on the opposite end of receiving a player with contract talks on a long-term extension between them and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin becoming "frustrating".
With the two sides at an impasse, the reality of McLaurin potentially heading to a team other than the one that drafted him becomes increasingly more possible.
Things are seemingly not going anywhere in negotiations between McLaurin and the Commanders, which has led to an abundance of trade buzz for one of the most consistent wide receivers in the game.
In a recent article by Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick, an interesting destination has made its way known: the New England Patriots.
Foxborough Getting Scary?
"While they did sign Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract earlier this offseason, the two-time All-Pro is still recovering from ACL surgery as he enters his age-31 season. Additionally, rookie third-round pick Kyle Williams could use a healthy veteran to learn from in the room, and second-year targets Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker left much to be desired as rookies," wrote Kadlick. "Outside of DeMario Douglas, everyone else in the room could be considered expendable. McLaurin, meanwhile, would give the ever-so-promising Maye an immediate security blanket on offense."
A move to New England would make a lot of sense.
Even though the Pats acquired Stefon Diggs this offseason, he isn't getting younger anytime soon and is coming off a serious knee injury. Add in the fact that the Patriots don't have much proven production outside of Diggs, as mentioned by Kadlick, and the move makes even more sense from their end.
The Patriots also have the most cap space in the NFL with just over $61 million to work with, so they could easily sign McLaurin to a contract of his liking - something that has been the hang-up with the Commanders.
The return from the Pats to the Patriots would likely need to be a combination of draft picks and young talent, which New England also has plenty of if they were wanting to maximize the early years of quarterback Drake Maye.
