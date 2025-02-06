Myles Garrett eyes Commanders as potential trade destination, ‘I feel like I can fill that role’
The Washington Commanders have spent the offseason looking to bolster their defense, and a potential blockbuster move could be on the horizon.
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has reportedly requested a trade, and when asked about potential destinations, he made it clear that the Commanders are on his radar.
"I think they need a pass rusher. I think that's something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games," Garrett said in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Brice Butler. "And I feel like I can fill that role. But you know that's a role that multiple teams need, and I feel like I am not only a pass rusher, but I think I'm the best defensive player in the game. And I feel like that's invaluable in itself."
Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league, would instantly elevate a Washington defensive front that struggled to generate consistent pressure last season.
For the Commanders, acquiring a player of Garrett’s caliber could be a game-changing move. Washington’s defense showed promise but struggled to generate consistent pressure in key moments. If the franchise wants to take the next step, adding a proven, elite pass rusher like Garrett could be exactly what they need.
The question now is whether Washington is willing to pay to acquire one of the most dominant defensive players.
READ MORE: RFK site control shifts to DC, fueling Commanders stadium hopes
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason