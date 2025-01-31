Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
The Washington Commanders had one of the league's strongest offenses this season led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels' status as a rookie only made his accomplishments more impressive, but the fact that he was doing it with one of the league's most unproven skill player groups was equally as remarkable.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell suggests that the Commanders could make some upgrades in that department this offseason.
Commanders need better skill players
"Peters will also have to decide how ambitious he wants to be in adding playmakers for Daniels. Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler will return at running back, and the Commanders will expect more out of Day 2 picks Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey at receiver next season, but the only player assured of being an every-down playmaker is Terry McLaurin. Brown and Zaccheaus found meaningful niches in Washington's rotation and could come back as a third or fourth wideout option, but the Commanders will probably want to swing higher for starters this offseason," Barnwell writes.
It remains to be seen how the Commanders will get better pass-catchers for Daniels. They could try and throw the money at a popular free agent like Tee Higgins, or they could make a trade for a wide receiver like DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks or New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.
Either way, this is a weak spot for the Commanders that could make the difference in next year's postseason if Washington can find its way back there.
