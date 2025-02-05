Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract
The Washington Commanders are in the offseason, which means their roster can go from 53 to 90 players.
This means the team has signed a bunch of their practice squad players to futures contracts, giving them a spot in training camp with the Commanders later in the year.
The Commanders signed one notable player to a deal in veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart.
Who is Bobby Hart?
Hart, 30, was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, where he spent the first three years of his career.
Then, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency and played all but two games with the team over a three-year span from 2018-20.
Since then, Hart has become a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, bouncing around practice squads and active rosters with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.
He last played an NFL snap in 2022 when he appeared in 15 games with the Bills.
Hart joined the Commanders in late October, but never was activated from the practice squad. Now, he will compete to earn a spot on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
