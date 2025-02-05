Commander Country

Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract

The Washington Commanders are bringing in some experience in the trenches.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) with Buffalo Bills tackle Bobby Hart (68) in the third quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) with Buffalo Bills tackle Bobby Hart (68) in the third quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in the offseason, which means their roster can go from 53 to 90 players.

This means the team has signed a bunch of their practice squad players to futures contracts, giving them a spot in training camp with the Commanders later in the year.

The Commanders signed one notable player to a deal in veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart.

Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart shoots up into his blocking stance during drills
Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart shoots up into his blocking stance during drills on day eight of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Sd 080222 Bills Camp 26 Spts / Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who is Bobby Hart?

Hart, 30, was a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, where he spent the first three years of his career.

Then, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency and played all but two games with the team over a three-year span from 2018-20.

Since then, Hart has become a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, bouncing around practice squads and active rosters with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.

He last played an NFL snap in 2022 when he appeared in 15 games with the Bills.

Hart joined the Commanders in late October, but never was activated from the practice squad. Now, he will compete to earn a spot on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

