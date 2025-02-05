Commander Country

Jaguars WR named trade target for Commanders

The Washington Commanders could trade for a Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) tries to manuver past Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of upgrading their wide receiver room this offseason.

While that move could be done with the No. 29 overall pick, the Commanders could also get aggressive on the trade market.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk as an option for the Commanders.

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13)
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Captain Kirk to the rescue?

"The Commanders are the perfect example of how nice it can be to hit on a rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels has changed the entire outlook of the franchise and they now have the resources to really help him out this offseason," Ballentine writes.

"They are going to be a hot spot for any receivers who could be available. At the very least they could target a player like Christian Kirk as an established veteran who could take on multiple roles in the offense."

Kirk, 28, played in just eight games for the Jags this season before breaking his collarbone in Week 8. However, he is expected to make a full recovery, and given the fact that he is coming off of a big injury, the Commanders might be able to get him for a bargain.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

