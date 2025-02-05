Jaguars WR named trade target for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are in need of upgrading their wide receiver room this offseason.
While that move could be done with the No. 29 overall pick, the Commanders could also get aggressive on the trade market.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk as an option for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Austin Ekeler rips 'joke' Giants for letting Saquon Barkley go
Captain Kirk to the rescue?
"The Commanders are the perfect example of how nice it can be to hit on a rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels has changed the entire outlook of the franchise and they now have the resources to really help him out this offseason," Ballentine writes.
"They are going to be a hot spot for any receivers who could be available. At the very least they could target a player like Christian Kirk as an established veteran who could take on multiple roles in the offense."
Kirk, 28, played in just eight games for the Jags this season before breaking his collarbone in Week 8. However, he is expected to make a full recovery, and given the fact that he is coming off of a big injury, the Commanders might be able to get him for a bargain.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Ravens fan pleads guilty following assault of Commanders fans and escapes jail time
• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate