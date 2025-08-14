Commander Country

Here's when the Commanders will wear their new 'SB Era' throwback uniforms

David Harrison

Washington Redskins receiver Art Monk (81).
Washington Redskins receiver Art Monk (81). / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have plenty of things to worry about with receiver Terry McLaurin’s continued hold-in, injuries on the offensive line, and figuring out if the new additions to the defense are going to help elevate a middle-of-the-league unit from 2024 that was one of the worst against the run. 

Thankfully, they don’t have to worry about what uniforms they’ll be wearing, as those were revealed on Wednesday in a Commanders’ social media post.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a Hail Mary pass.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a Hail Mary pass. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

'Battle Black' vs. the Bears

The least-worn uniform in 2025 will be the alternate black uniform, which will only appear once, when Washington hosts the Chicago Bears in Week 6. The so-called ‘Battle Black’ threads are the same ones the team was wearing when quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Noah Brown connected on a last-second Hail Mary pass that won the game for the Commanders and launched a 10-game losing streak for the Bears. 

So there’s no mistake here that this is the one game chosen for this uniform to come out of the closet.

Washington Redskins receiver Art Monk (81).
Washington Redskins receiver Art Monk (81). / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The 'SB Era' Throwbacks

Getting worn three times this coming season will be the newly unveiled and highly approved ‘SB Era’ uniforms.

The new throwback alternate uniform will make its first appearance Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Then, they’ll come back out in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos before making one last appearance on Christmas Day in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

All three games are at home.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17). / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Legacy Burgundy in Primetime

The ‘Legacy Burgundy’ uniforms will be worn during the team’s primetime debut in 2025. Featuring burgundy jersey and gold pants, this uniform was also a fan favorite last season, but not nearly as popular as the ‘SB Era’ alternate has been.

Fitting that a uniform bearing the word legacy in its name would be worn at Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football, but the combo will also be worn in Week 3 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as Week 7, Week 10, and Week 16.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Classic 'Monument White'

The uniform combination of a white jersey with burgundy pants dubbed the ‘Monument White’ set will be worn when Washington opens the season at home against the New York Giants.

Commanders players will be wearing the uniform in Week 18 to close out the season against the Philadelphia Eagles as well, and it is the combination most worn in 2025. 

