Commanders' Von Miller calls out reporter for false story
The Washington Commanders signed 15-year NFL veteran linebacker Von Miller right before preseason. Miller, who is expected to play defensive end in the Commanders' scheme, immediately got to work and then was falsely accused of igniting a scuffle that began at joint practice last week with the New England Patriots.
Following the practice, Miller took to his Instagram to point out how easy it would have been to spot him coming into the skirmish from the outside of things without having much to do with it all before stating if we want to see him fight tune into week one against the New York Giants.
Von Miller Ready for Week 1
Miller isn't quite the two-time Super Bowl champ, Super Bowl MVP, three-time All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowler that he used to be during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, but the Commanders signed him with a full understanding of that as they likely see him as being utilized on pass rushing downs.
Miller hasn't started an NFL game since his first year with the Buffalo Bills back in 2022, but he had some solid production last season with the Bills collecting six sacks over 13 games.
Miller is expected to be a strong presence on the Commanders' defense and in the locker room. The veteran still can talk a big game, as evidenced by his response to the reporter who falsely claimed he was at the head of starting the scuffle, but he will have to prove he still has that dog in him once cleats meet the gridiron in meaningful games.
The Commanders have a slew of veteran leadership on their defense with the likes of Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Marshon Lattimore, so the addition of a guy like Miller should only help the defense improve from their middling ways a season ago.
The offense is what kept the engine humming last season, so it will be up to Dan Quinn's defense to take another leap here in 2025 if the Commanders want to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.
